MU Drill Causes Rec Complex Confusion

COLUMBIA - MU Police had to contain a social media rumor Wednesday morning that the campus recreation complex was under lock down. The university was conducting an emergency drill throughout the morning which some mistook as a real emergency.MU Police Captain Brian Weimer said that the center's doors were locked for a few moments as part of the drills' various tests, which may have led some to believe it was an actual incident."The campus was not on lock down," Weimer said. "No building on campus was on lock down."The drill took place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Weimer called it a "tabletop exercise" because no actual simulations were done.Instead, the purpose of the drill was to test portions of the campus emergency plans.Christian Basi is the MU News Bureau Associate Director. He said lessons were learned from the Twitter posts."One of the tests we had today was to look for procedures and methods we can use to get out in front of rumors that might start on social media in the event of an emergency."Basi and the MUPD strongly advise students and staff go to mualert.missouri.edu to get up-to-date emergency information.