MU Drops In Forbes Ranking

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri fell 17 spots in the Forbes annual list of America's Best Colleges. Mizzou ranked 364 this year out of the 610 schools on the list. MU is placed in the middle of the Missouri schools rankings

Four Missouri schools ranked higher than the University of Missouri. The highest Missouri school on the Forbes list is Washington University at 76. It is followed by Rockhurst University ranked 131, William Jewell College at 157 and College of the Ozarks came in at 235.



Four other Missouri colleges ranked lower than MU. Saint Louis University ranked 381, Truman State University ranked 393, and Missouri University of Science and Technology ranked 432. Missouri State University rounded out toward the bottom of the list at 432.



Mizzou also ranked higher than its rival the University of Kansas which came in at 397.



Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, holds the highest spot on the Forbes list of America's Best Colleges.

