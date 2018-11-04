MU Earthquake Research Funded

The National Science Foundation awarded the University of Missouri-Columbia with 2.16 million dollars to research earthquakes with partners from China. Missouri researchers will learn more about possible earthquakes in the New Madrid area from studying with their Chinese counterparts. The tectonic plates in the New Madrid area are similar to those in North China.

Fifteen graduate students and twenty undergraduate students, and fifty science teachers from around the Midwest will take part in the project.