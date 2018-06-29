MU Engineers Work to Reinvent the Toilet

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Some University of Missouri engineers are teaming up with colleagues at Duke University to develop a low-cost toilet for developing countries with water shortages.

MU's Carbon Recycling Center is participating in the Reinvent the Toilet Challenge sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to The Columbia Missourian. The challenge is how to develop a device that can conserve water for use in areas where clean drinking water is scarce.

The center's research project heats and pressurizes the waste water in an effort to produce sterile water that can be reused.

They've developed fake poop made of soybean paste, cellulose, yeast and other chemicals.