MU Enrollment Continues to Rise

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri enrollment is on the rise again. Administrators said they are expecting yet another recording breaking number of incoming freshmen for the 2012-2013 school year.

Administrators said overall student enrollment, including graduate students, will be up about 1,000 students next year.

Director of admissions, Barbara Rupp, said the university is expecting more international and out of state students this coming school year.

One problem that comes along with the increase of freshmen, Rupp said, is the availability of dorm rooms. She said more freshmen than last year will be living at Tiger Diggs, an off campus living option located in Campus View Apartments, about a mile away from the university.

"One of the things residential life did was that they contracted us very early with an apartment complex off campus," Rupp said. "They did it early so they could provide not just housing, but programming."

Rupp said MU will continue to try to make the off campus housing as similar to dorm life as possible. One way the university will do this is by putting freshmen interest groups in the apartments, in order to make it feel like an on campus experience.

Jonathan Peaugh, an MU freshmen, could not live in the dorms this year because their was no room. Paugh said that although he was nervous to live on his own at first he is glad he ended up at Tiger Diggs.

"I have my own room that's a big plus," said Peaugh. "I really do like it here a lot."

Rupp said MU is not necessarily accepting more students but that more students are meeting the set requirements, therefore being admitted. She said the university will add more class sections to classes that fill up in order to accommodate the increase in students.