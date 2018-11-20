MU Event Links Inventors with Investors

Columbia - The 2011 Missouri Technology Expo gives MU technology developers the chance to strut their stuff Thursday for potential real-world investors. The event begins at 7:30 Thursday morning in the Monsanto Auditorium at the Life Sciences Center on the MU campus and runs through the afternoon.

Former Senator Kit Bond will speak at the start of the day. MU technology developers will present their ideas in an elevator pitch competition. The winners of each category win $2,500. The overall winner wins an additional $5,000 making the total prize $7,500. The day will end with a discussion among real-world executives giving advice on how to turn dreams into reality.