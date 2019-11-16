MU Extension's Family and Nutrition Program to Resume

6 years 4 weeks 15 hours ago Friday, October 18 2013 Oct 18, 2013 Friday, October 18, 2013 11:27:00 AM CDT October 18, 2013 in News
By: Alyssa Caruso, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - After some aspects of the University of Missouri Extension's Family and Nutrition Education Program were suspended due to the government shutdown, the program's director said parts of the program will resume the week of October 21.

Because of the shutdown, the program was unable to provide nutrition and physical activity information for food stamp recipients across the state. The program serves an average of 360,000 people per year.

Director Jo Britt-Rankin said the shutdown caused the program to not be able to serve as many people as it would have liked.

"Approximately 1,000 new people are enrolled in our program and they receive on average six classes. So we figure for about the time we were shut down we've lost 15,000 people," Britt-Rankin said.

Even though the program had to suspend the educational program, funding from MU was able to support the employees during the interim period. Britt-Rankin said if there was still no resolution by Monday, the program would be forced to lay off 125 workers across the state and lose the program altogether.

"We're very happy that the state department of social services from whom this grant comes has notified us this morning that we can resume programming and that our funding is back and provided for," Britt-Rankin said.

Diane Dews, the payroll manager for MU Extension, said the government shutdown was a tough time for Extension employees.

"It was stressful for everyone," said Dews. "It makes you feel more vulnerable when things like this happen. A long government shutdown can have a significant affect. And our programs have a big affect. It's not just the employees that are impacted."

Britt-Rankin said MU Extension should resume the educational program the week of October 21, specifically sometime between Tuesday and Thursday.

More News

Grid
List

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Midway Travel Plaza
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Midway Travel Plaza
BOONE COUNTY - There was a heavy police presence at the Midway Travel Plaza on Saturday. The Columbia Police... More >>
22 minutes ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:24:00 PM CST November 16, 2019 in News

Former Chiefs player charged, part of Drug-trafficking conspiracy
Former Chiefs player charged, part of Drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas City Chiefs football player and eight codefendants have had additional charges filed against them... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:51:02 AM CST November 16, 2019 in News

A change in water pipelines leaves a community without water
A change in water pipelines leaves a community without water
CALIFORNIA - There have been three water boil advisories in the past week for about 50 people in the Hickory... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 6:57:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged with child sex crimes
Columbia man charged with child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Friday with child sex crimes which court documents said happened in 2018 and 2019.... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 4:05:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Moberly approves $4.6 million bid for new water meters
Moberly approves $4.6 million bid for new water meters
MOBERLY – Moberly City Council approved a $4.6 million bid to replace all of the water meters in the city.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 3:28:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Historic Jefferson City homes are open for redevelopment
Historic Jefferson City homes are open for redevelopment
JEFFERSON CITY - The Housing Authority is looking for ways to give new life to four historical homes. Executive... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 2:14:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Improving autism diagnosis and resources in rural Missouri
Improving autism diagnosis and resources in rural Missouri
COLUMBIA - Organizers from ECHO Autism's summit are pushing for more resources for people with autism in rural Missouri. Many... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 2:14:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Police asking hunters, landowners for help in Mengqi Ji Elledge case
UPDATE: Police asking hunters, landowners for help in Mengqi Ji Elledge case
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department asked hunters and rural landowners for help in locating evidence related to missing person Mengqi... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 1:44:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl located in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Missing girl located in Jefferson City
COLUMBIA - Police have located a 4- or 5-year old girl who was seen running around alone in a south... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 1:13:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Manhunt underway in Maries County after man flees crash
Manhunt underway in Maries County after man flees crash
MARIES COUNTY- Deputies are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed a stolen car, then ran away Friday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 12:28:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in Top Stories

Similar to Columbia, Kansas City bans gay conversion therapy
Similar to Columbia, Kansas City bans gay conversion therapy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people will not be allowed in Kansas City. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 9:40:00 AM CST November 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One dead and One injured in Friday double shooting in Columbia
UPDATE: One dead and One injured in Friday double shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One man is dead of a self inflicted gun shot while one woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 8:55:00 AM CST November 15, 2019 in News

New MU plant research building to open
New MU plant research building to open
COLUMBIA - The new MU Plant Growth Research Facility is set to open Friday. The building cost just more... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 3:23:00 AM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Boone County partnership aims for complete census in 2020
Boone County partnership aims for complete census in 2020
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia and Boone County are announcing the Boone County Counts Partnership on Friday. This partnership... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 3:18:00 AM CST November 15, 2019 in News

TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 Thursday, November 14, 2019 9:07:00 PM CST November 14, 2019 in Target 8

Columbia holds ribbon-cutting on new sports complex
Columbia holds ribbon-cutting on new sports complex
COLUMBIA - The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new Columbia Sports Fieldhouse Thursday evening. The city... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:25:00 PM CST November 14, 2019 in Continuous News

Second vaping-related death reported in Missouri
Second vaping-related death reported in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday state officials announced a second vaping-related death in Missouri. Officials with the Missouri Department of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:14:00 PM CST November 14, 2019 in News

Missouri college student charged in classmate's death
Missouri college student charged in classmate's death
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A student at the University of Central Missouri is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 Thursday, November 14, 2019 4:23:00 PM CST November 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 48°
2pm 50°
3pm 52°
4pm 51°