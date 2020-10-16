MU Faculty Council approves resolution to censure Choi

COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council approved a statement Thursday expressing disapproval for Chancellor Mun Choi's conduct in reviewing promotion and tenure candidates.

A resolution presented to the council censured Choi for failing to read the written recommendations of the Campus Promotion and Tenure Advisory Committee during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Choi reviewed the committee's votes of recommendation without its accompanying memos on each candidate. It is part of his duties to do so, according to University of Missouri System rules.

The censure is a statement of formal disapproval for the conduct of Choi. Censures, as meant by the American Association of University Professors, occur when university officials or administrations do not adhere to the rules and standards.

Choi supported the committee’s recommendations for 54 of 61 candidates. In the seven cases he denied, he said he stands by his decision, according to a response included in the resolution. Choi consulted the provost, deans and faculty before making his decisions. He said the committee’s memos, which he read after the fact, did not change his mind after the final decision.

The resolution, requested by council member Johannes Strobel, states that by not reading the Campus P&T committee memos, Choi failed to acknowledge the advisory role of an MU standing committee, violating UM Collected Rules and Regulations §320.035.A.3.a.

The resolution asks Choi to explain how the input of the Campus Promotion and Tenure Advisory Committee will be respected in the future. It also asks for a written apology for "displaying a lack of care and diligence required for as grave decisions as the ones on tenure and promotion impacting faculty members’ careers and lifelihood."

Choi, who attended the meeting, said that he would like to hear examples of retaliation and that examples would make him "think that fear really does exist."

"I do have to say," Choi said, "Johannes (Strobel) has a weird fascination with me, and there is some personal vendetta that I think needs to be reflected in our discussions."

There was a heated back and forth between Choi and members of the faculty over their concerns about fear of retaliation if they voiced feelings on his leadership methods.

"Dr. Choi, isn't you calling out an individual in this meeting ... an example" (of retaliation)? council member Tom Warhover asked.

Choi doubled down, saying he found Strobel's past questioning of his conduct "aggressive" but hoped to have dialogues with faculty free from concern for retaliation.

Other faculty, however, made clear this fear was not baseless. Council member Rabia Gregory said she was troubled Choi chose to question the credibility of a colleague during the meeting rather than to pursue constructive conversations.

"If you have not heard that you are a person we are all concerned about upsetting, you are hearing it now," Gregory said. "Most people are not comfortable telling you this because they are in fact afraid of retaliation.

"When you appeared in this meeting as we were voting about a possible censure measure, I did a quick number count: A number of people who might have otherwise voted did not vote at all," she said.

Choi said he welcomed having open conversations in the future.

A couple members of the faculty also chimed in to say they generally found Strobel's conduct to be objective and reputable.

Earlier in the meeting, the council approved resolutions on statements on the 2015 protests and Election Day volunteering.

The "We Remember" statement recognizes the racism, sexism, religious discrimination and other inequalities that prompted the protests of 2015. The letter promises a continued dedication to ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion on campus and state that complacency toward the status quo is unacceptable, according to previous Missourian reporting.

The council also approved a statement encouraging professors to suspend or conduct asynchronous class on Election Day to accommodate student voting and participation in poll-working.

A resolution regarding updates to MU's COVID-19 dashboard, slated for a vote Thursday, was tabled for a later date, due to changes planned to add additional information to the dashboard.