MU Faculty Council meets, talks COVID-19 frustrations

COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council met to voice their grievances about the University's execution of its pandemic plan Thursday afternoon.

Chancellor and President Mun Choi attended in order to respond to pending questions and frustrations related to COVID-19.

Several questions were asked at the meeting, but most, if not all, were focused on the MU’s approach to testing since school is back in session.

Faculty also expressed criticism that the school is testing too few students. Choi said MU’s method of testing just some students is better than testing all students, while referencing another SEC school.

“[The] University of Alabama has seen the largest increase after that initial test. And they’re now up to about twelve hundred and one as of the 31st of August," Choi said. "There is a sense that when a test is performed, especially on everybody, that gives a snapshot. That test may now reveal all of those who are going to be infected. But the test itself does not reveal that. But it also gives a false sense of security knowing that a test came back negative... that everyone’s going to be going about their business as usual and that may be something we’re seeing in Alabama."

Choi also said he fears that if there is more widespread testing, there may be a shortage of tests.