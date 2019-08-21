MU faculty finds man roaming the halls
COLUMBIA - Early Monday morning University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty found a man walking around the journalism building.
He was asking questions about where the students have gone and said he was there to try to collect money from them.
The staff member who witnessed it said he was carrying a tin can to collect change and assumed he was homeless.
MUPD was contacted this afternoon after the incident occurred, and school staff notified journalism faculty and staff to lock doors to protect equipment and belongings.
