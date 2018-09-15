MU Faculty Get a Raise

Decision makers say they know professors aren't getting paid enough compared to the rest of the country, so now the Board of Curators wants to reward them for their hard work. But, it's going to require $4.2 million in cuts elsewhere to keep professors from going away.

"We've lost a lot of good people over the years, and a lot of them have left because they got much better offers," Chair of the Faculty Council Rex Campbell said.

Professors agree it's about time the university to make some changes.

"I don't really feel like we're under-appreciated but we're under-rewarded financially to a level complimentary with some peer institutions. I do feel that," MU philosophy professor Don Seibert said.

When the university cuts one percent, or $4.2 million, of its operating budget, the savings will go to professors based on merit starting in the 2009 fiscal year.

"We want to help keep the best here," Campbell said.

The Board of Curators wants to fund the salary increase by reorganizing its priorities.

"Rather than taking a meat axe, instead of saying ok we're going to take a big chunk out of here, maybe there's many little places we can take chunks out of," Campbell explained.

Campbell has asked members of the faculty for their opinion on where to pull the money from, and needs to make a budget decision by June 1. So far he has forty ideas, a popular one being to move towards a paperless campus, like elmiinating phonebooks and requiring electronic signatures.