MU Faculty React to UM System Presidential Announcement

COLUMBIA - After nearly a year with interim leadership, the University of Missouri Board of Curators is set to announce the 23rd president of the University of Missouri System on Tuesday. Reports came in Friday that the curators and the presidential search committee had selected a new system leader, but had to finalize the employment contract.

Harry Tyrer, chair of the MU Faculty Council, said an issue facing the new president is dwindling state funding.

"A big challenge that the president has is convincing Missourians that being 40th in terms of funding in the nation is not a good place to be," Tyrer said.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at the Reynolds Alumni Center on the University of Missouri campus.

Interim President Steve Owens announced the plan to name the new president in an email to the campus Monday morning.

Owens said the new person will be the 23rd president of the four-campus university system. Owens said the new president will start work in mid-February. He also said the new president will visit the Rolla Campus Tuesday, after the Columbia announcement, finishing up with the St. Louis and Kansas City campuses Wednesday.

You can also view a live video stream of the announcement on KOMU.com beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The University of Missouri System will also live stream the event at umsystem.edu.