MU Family Medicine ranks top 10 for 23 years in a row

COLUMBIA - MU announced Monday the university’s School of Medicine has been ranked among the top 10 graduate schools for family medicine.

In the list by U.S. News & World Report, the MU School of Medicine is recognized as seventh in the nation for the specialty of family medicine. The Department of Family and Community Medicine has held a top 10 spot for 23 years in a row.

MU’s primary care training program also placed 54 out of 170 schools.

“We are pleased to again be recognized as a leader in family medicine," said Patrick Delafontaine, dean of the MU School of Medicine.

Delafontaine said through the education of future physicians, the patient-centered care they teach and deliver and the medical research performed, the MU School of Medicine touches the lives of patients in Missouri and beyond.

Steven Zweig, the chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, said the top 10 ranking reflects the work that faculty and graduates put in daily.

“Working with other MU colleagues, our faculty members work with students during all four years of medical school, help train outstanding resident physicians and fellows, perform research relevant to the health of patients and families and provide personal care to many thousands of patients in our communities,” Zweig said.

He said the School of Medicine has trained more than 400 resident physicians who are now practicing physicians and half choose to stay in Missouri.

"Of all of the physicians in Missouri, more of them have graduated from the University of Missouri than any other medical school," Zweig said.

Family Medicine said it has 100 graduates each year but hopes to have 130 in the future.

"Family medicine is a specialty, but it is really a generalist specialty because our goal is to train personal physicials who will care for people over time and place regardless of the problem that they have or their gender," Zweig said.

He said as long as U.S. News & World Report has had a ranking, Family Medicine has ranked.

The survey for this year’s medical school rankings was conducted with 140 medical schools and 30 schools of osteopathic medicine.