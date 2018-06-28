MU Fans Brave the Cold for Tickets

COLUMBIA - Long lines of students waited outside Mizzou Arena Thursday morning to purchase the most recent round of Missouri men's basketball tickets. Conference game tickets are now on sale, as well as the coveted tickets to the annual Missouri-Illinois Braggin' Rights game played in St. Louis.

The pick-up starts at 8:00AM, and includes the Iowa State, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Baylor games. Tiger will also be able to purchase tickets for the Busch Braggin' Rights game vs. Illinois at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, which is played on December 22 at 8:00 PM. Those ticket prices are $65, $47, and $42.