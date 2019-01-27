MU Fans React to Conference Alignment Debate
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans reacted Saturday, during Mizzou's game against Oklahoma State, to the news the UM Board of Curators gave Chancellor Brady Deaton the power to choose Mizzou's conference and make negotiations.
Many voiced support for Mizzou to make the move to the SEC conference, but many were also sorry to consider the option of leaving the tradition of the Big 12. Some had no opinions in the matter, preferring to leave it up to Deaton.
