MU Fans React to Conference Alignment Debate

7 years 3 months 6 days ago Saturday, October 22 2011 Oct 22, 2011 Saturday, October 22, 2011 4:09:00 PM CDT October 22, 2011 in News
By: Caitlin Alexander
loading

COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans reacted Saturday, during Mizzou's game against Oklahoma State, to the news the UM Board of Curators gave Chancellor Brady Deaton the power to choose Mizzou's conference and make negotiations.

Many voiced support for Mizzou to make the move to the SEC conference, but many were also sorry to consider the option of leaving the tradition of the Big 12. Some had no opinions in the matter, preferring to leave it up to Deaton.

 

More News

Grid
List

Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week
Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Weather

Airport returns to normal after partial government shutdown
Airport returns to normal after partial government shutdown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport's flight operations have returned to normal after the partial government shutdown. Columbia resident... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 5:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia
Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A car crashed into a column at the Club at Old Hawthorne Sunday afternoon, and no one was... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
COLUMBIA - Discovery Garden Club and the Columbia Public Library partnered to host the 6th annual Winter Garden Forum on... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have introduced at least six separate proposals since last month to restrict the use... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis-area World War II veterans in their 90s who played roles in liberating France... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:08:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
(CNN) -- Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney maintained Sunday that President Donald Trump will use his executive authority to... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:53:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing legislation that could end a long-running economic border war between their... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
(CNN) -- [Breaking news update 9:31 am ET:] Dakota Theriot, the 21-year-old man wanted in the killing... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:01:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

CoMo Shorts wraps up first film showcase with unexpected turnout
CoMo Shorts wraps up first film showcase with unexpected turnout
COLUMBIA - CoMo Shorts wrapped up its first local film showcase Sunday. The showcase focused on only filmmakers from mid-Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 11:00:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:42:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:33:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:02:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in Sports

Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 4:30:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations
Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends. Vendors... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 38°
1am 39°
2am 40°
3am 40°