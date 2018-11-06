MU Fans React to DGB's Dismissal

COLUMBIA - MU fans spoke to KOMU 8 News Friday in reaction to the MU Athletic Department's decision to dismiss MU wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham. This news comes after DGB's alleged involvement in a break-in and assault of his girlfriend's roommate.

"It is a good and bad thing because he is one of the stars on our team," MU student Michael Allen said. "But it shows the rest of them, they have to be on their 'A' game."

"It was upsetting because he was a great player," MU student Trevor O'Connor said. "But I mean you can't do much about it, you can't go assaulting people."

"I was kind of shocked, I didn't think they were gonna do that," MU student Collin Freed said. "But finding out what he actually did, it's just that kind of thing where you can't go about having criminals on our team."

Of the MU fans KOMU 8 News spoke with, all of them agreed they were shocked by the dismissal, but thought it was the right thing to do.