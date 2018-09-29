MU football analyst arrested for DWI
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri employee was arrested Friday morning for driving under the influence.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Austin Alewel, 27, was arrested around 2 a.m.
Alewel is a Special Teams Analyst for the Missouri Tigers.
He has since posted bond.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump ordered a limited, week-long FBI probe of the allegations against his Supreme Court pick, Judge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Six weeks into the high school football season and the chilly fall weather has finally arrived. The players... More >>
in
Washington D.C. (CNN) - Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation was suddenly thrown into doubt Friday as Senate Republicans called for a one-week... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - A man has been charged with the unlawful manufacturing of a weapon after he allegedly tried to... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman from Kentucky in the Rolla area on Tuesday after finding drugs in her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A break-in and shooting off of Kennesaw Ridge Road left some residents at the Spencer's Crest Complex in... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - New additions to the Hallsville Funfest have some residents concerned for how family-friendly the event really is. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury has upgraded charges against the man accused of killing Lincoln University student Charon Session... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Senate could be forced to delay a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation after Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff... More >>
in
(CNN Money) -- An attack on Facebook discovered earlier this week exposed information on nearly 50 million of the social... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Conley Road will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 5 and Monday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury upgraded charges against the man who allegedly killed Lincoln University student Charon Session. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who... More >>
in
(CNN) -- There are plenty of reasons why sexual assault victims stay silent about their abuse. But there's a catalyst... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a man accused of what deputies called social security fraud. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a key Republican senator Friday, virtually ensuring his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This weekend's annual Roots N Blues festival is encouraging people to come enjoy the music, art, and safe... More >>
in