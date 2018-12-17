MU football assistant coach arrested

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri assistant football coach was arrested Saturday on a warrant from Miller County after failing to appear at a January court date stemming from a traffic ticket.

According to online records from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, MUPD arrested 56-year-old Vernon Hargreaves. He was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

A spokesperson from MU said an officer with MU Police pulled Hargreaves over for speeding near the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Monk Drive Saturday morning.

The spokesperson said after stopping Hargreaves, the officer learned of an active arrest warrant for Hargreaves for failure to appear in court in Miller County. His original charge was for no insurance and failure to register a vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

Hargreaves has been a member of the football coaching staff since December 2017 coaching inside linebackers. He has 34 years of collegiate coaching experience.

"We are aware of Vernon's situation and are in the process of gathering additional information," Deputy Athletics Director Nick Joos said in an email. "Once we have completed that process, we will be able to offer additional comment."

Hargreaves was not seen at MU football practice Sunday afternoon.

We will continue to update this story once new information becomes available.

The MU football team faces Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on December 31st at 2:45 p.m. CT in Memphis.