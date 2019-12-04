MU football attendance rises for the first time since 2014

COLUMBIA - Despite a disappointing end to the year, MU football has reasons to be optimistic for the future.

MU football attendance increased by 5% in 2019.

An average of over 54,159 fans attended home games this year. In 2018, that average was just 51,465.

The Tigers also surpassed 60,000 for the first time since 2015 during the homecoming game against Ole Miss.

Only one game this season dipped below the 50,000 person mark. That was a rain-soaked game against Tennessee.

One MU senior thinks the shift has been noticeable.

"There were definitely years, especially my freshman year, when we would go to games and there wasn't anyone there," Zach Shultz said.

Shultz added he has especially seen a change with the newest class of students.

Kimberly Barr is a freshman who went to five of the seven home games this year.

"I think other freshmen are really ecstatic about the games," Barr said. "We definitely want to go and see, not only with our friends, but just get everyone super excited about the games throughout the year."

In a September interview, Executive Associate Athletic Director Jay Luksis attributed the initial rise in attendance to the energy students were bringing.

"The energy and everything starts with our students," he said. "Fans love when the students are going crazy. We really needed them back."