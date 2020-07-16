MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more

COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't one to hold back words.

During Wednesday's media availability, Drinkwitz spoke about a variety of topics but began the morning discussing the importance of masks and urging the community to wear them.

"I want to encourage everybody to wear their masks when social distancing is not able to be done," Drinkwitz said while wearing a Mizzou mask. "That's why I'm wearing my mask to prove that it can be done. We need to mask up. I choose to wear my mask because I believe it's in the best interest of what we're trying to accomplish from a public health standpoint."

The hashtag "MaskUpMizzou" began trending on twitter this past week with the enforcement of the Columbia mask ordinance beginning on July 10.

Coaches across multiple sports including Mizzou Softball head coach Larissa Anderson and Mizzou Soccer head coach Bryan Blitz showed their support for wearing masks.

The issue isn't political, Drinkwitz said.

"What we're trying to do is encourage people that it's okay to wear a mask," Drinkwitz said. "I just happen to believe it's good public health policy. Does it solve all of the problems? I don't know."

Something as small as wearing a mask is a community ideal that people need to buy into for sports, Drinkwitz said.

"I'm a football coach, I know in order to get things done everyone has to buy into a collective mission," Drinkwitz said. "This is our collective mission with COVID... they have a plan in place, let's all work together and work the plan."

The media did ask actual football questions despite COVID concerns being a hot topic.

Mandatory workouts began on Monday and the coaching staff is finally able to be in contact with its players.

"I couldn't be more excited to coach a football team," Drinkwitz said. "You want to just talk about great kids who are hungry. All these different things occurred and man this team's resilient. They've had a coaching change, they've had COVID, they've had people leave and people come and they're still here answering the bell every day trying to get better."

Mizzou football camp begins in early August . The team is preparing for its first game September 5.

"We're excited to be together and get the opportunity to get ready to play for the upcoming season," Drinkwitz said.

You can watch the full interview here.