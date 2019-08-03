MU football moves into south end zone

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.

Players and coaches reported to the facility for the first time since the project began before the 2018 football season.

In May, MU Athletics announced the facility would be completed by August 1. Players began moving in Friday, but there is still minor work to be done inside the end zone.

The $98 million project adds a new locker room, weight room, club and suite seating, as well as offices for the staff.

Missouri linebacker, Cale Garrett is a man of few words, but he says he's impressed.

"I think it'll do," he said.

Missouri head coach Barry Odom says he thinks the south end zone will help with recruiting and the fan-experience. He said it is a game-changer for Mizzou football.

According to the SEC, fan attendance has fallen about 6 percent since 2015. Every SEC school has seen a steady drop in attendance, with the exception of Alabama and Georgia.

Mizzou said the project was not only focused on improving the player experience, but the fan experience, as well.

In May, Deputy Athletic Director Tom Hickman said, "There are extensive amenities with premium areas, but also public areas with restrooms, concession stands, and the concourse that connects the stadium all around."

The Tiger's new quarterback, Kelly Bryant, may have transferred for a national-title contending school, but he said the south end zone is one of the best he's seen.

"It's really neat because they aren't even done with it fully, so just seeing what they have done and what's functional right now, it's just like wow," he said. "They really put their time into it."

Mizzou will debut the south end zone in its first home game of the season versus West Virginia on September 7.