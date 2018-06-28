MU Football player Terry Beckner arrested, suspended indefinitely

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Police said Thursday MU Football player Terry Beckner, Jr. was arrested late Wednesday night on suspicion of marijuana possession.

MUPD Major Brian Weimer told KOMU 8 News officers pulled over Beckner's vehicle at the corner of Conley Avenue and Missouri Avenue on the MU campus at 9:34 p.m. Weimer said Beckner was driving his 2012 Chrysler 3000 sedan without its headlights on and when officers approached the vehicle they smelled marijuana. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found one clear plastic bag with marijuana inside. Beckner was arrested, processed and released with a ticket to pay a fine for misdemeanor possession under 35 grams.

In a statement released to KOMU 8 News, MU football coach Barry Odom said:

"I’m disappointed to learn of Terry’s actions. We take this very seriously and in line with our department policies, Terry has been indefinitely suspended and will face team disciplinary measures. I don’t want this incident to be viewed as a representation of our athletic department or football program, but we certainly understand the impact one poor decision can have. While this behavior is not acceptable, this is a very challenging societal issue that is dealt with everywhere on a daily basis, and we will use this as a learning opportunity for Terry and our program."

Beckner, Jr. was one of Mizzou's top recruits. He's a freshman from East St. Louis, Illinois who started on the team's defensive line during the 2015 season before being injured.