MU Football QB Maty Mauk kicked off team permanently

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri head football coach, Barry Odom announced Thursday former starting quarterback Maty Mauk has been permanently dismissed from the team after a video surfaced on social media earlier this week.

In a statement to KOMU 8 News, Odom said, "I met with Maty Mauk this morning and informed him of my decision to permanently dismiss him from the football program. When I met with Maty back in December, I wanted to give him an opportunity for a fresh start, but I also made it very clear what our expectations would be moving forward. After gathering information and speaking with a number of individuals this week, it is clear Maty has failed to live up to those expectations by violating team rules in recent weeks."

Odom continued, saying, "As for the video appearing on social media this week, it is concerning, but we believe it is from a long time ago. However, Maty’s failure to live up to expectations in recent weeks was the reason for this decision. We believe it is in his best interest to focus on his personal life and his academic career at this time. We remain committed to helping him work through the challenges and earn his degree. Our hope is that he will grow from this and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Mauk is a redshirt Junior from Kenton, Ohio who led the Tigers to two SEC East titles in 2013 and 2014.

The team announced Tuesday Mauk would be suspended indefinitely. Prior to the video surfacing earlier this week, Mauk had been suspended two other times during the 2015 season for disciplinary reasons.