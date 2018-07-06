MU Football resumes practice, plans to play Saturday

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced the football team will resume practice on Tuesday to prepare for Saturday's game against Bringham Young University.

The decision to resume practice comes after UM System President Tim Wolfe resigned Monday morning and MU student Jonathan Butler ended his eight-day hunger strike. Butler's protest centered on calls for Wolfe's resigntation in the face multiple racist incidents on campus.

A group of players tweeted Saturday that they will no longer play football at MU until Butler ended his hunger strike and Wolfe was removed.

Mizzou Athletics said its primary concern was centered on the health of Butler and finding resolutions with leadership members.

Statement from Mizzou Athletics' Mack Rhoades and Gary Pinkel: pic.twitter.com/FQCNTrG3tk — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 9, 2015

Coach Gary Pinkel supported his football players Sunday by putting all football-related activities on hold in solidarity with students protesting racisim on campus.

Pinkel tweeted a photo of the team and coaches, all interlocking arms. Pinkel included the caption, "The Mizzou Family stands as one. We are united. We are behind our players. #ConcernedStudent1950".

Defensive back Anthony Sherrils also tweeted out the photo, and an explanation the team would not play or participate in anything football related until Wolfe resigned or was fired.

WE ARE ONE!!!! The coaches and administration are behind us!!!! #ConcernedStudent1950 pic.twitter.com/XCgVbz5ZUV — HeMadeAKing (@1Sherrils_2MIZZ) November 8, 2015

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Kansas City Star reports if Missouri does not play against BYU at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, their contract would require MU to pay $1 million.