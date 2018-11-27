MU Football's Gaines Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, December 02 2013 Dec 2, 2013 Monday, December 02, 2013 4:02:00 PM CST December 02, 2013 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Clayton Conness, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

BIRMINGHAM - Senior Mizzou football cornerback E.J. Gaines did something Saturday no other player has done in the last two years: hold Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans to under 40 receiving yards in a game. Monday, the SEC named the captain its Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his superb efforts.

Evans came into the matchup averaging 119.5 yards per game with 12 touchdowns. Gaines limited the A&M standout to just eight yards on four receptions. Meanwhile, the Aggies offense was reeling off 45.6 points and more than 550 yards per game. Gaines led the Tigers' defensive attack to allow just 21 points and 379 total yards.

When Missouri battles Auburn this Saturday for the SEC crown, Gaines could find himself matched up against sophomore receiver Sammie Coates. Coates leads his team with 747 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The weekly conference award is the 12th for Mizzou this season and the third Defensive Player of the Week honor.

