MU Football Scores Big with Businesses

And, it's not just bars and restaurants that are cashing in on the football team's success. The Tiger Spirit store is having a hard time keeping its shelves full of MU gear.

"Were scrambling to re-order more than we have in past years," said co-owner Steve Dillard, "and that's a good problem to have."

So, whether it's ordering more Mizzou merchandise or ordering more food, another Missouri football win is a win for local businesses.