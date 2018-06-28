MU football takes flight for Atlanta

COLUMBIA - MU football jetted off for the SEC Championship in Atlanta from Columbia Regional Airport at just about 2:00 Friday afternoon.

The weather caused some delays, but the flight normally is just under an hour and a half, so they should get there before they walk through the dome at 4:45 p.m.

The team flew on two separate flights Friday. There was no official send-off for the team, rather it was simply regarded as a business trip, but two fans did show up to watch the last set of busses leave the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex for the airport.

MU football is ranked 16th and is scheduled to play number one Alabama in the Georgia Dome at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.