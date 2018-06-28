MU football team dismisses two players from program

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic Department spokesperson Chad Moller confirmed Wednesday defensive linemen Walter Brady and Harold Brantley are no longer a part of the football program. This decision was announced a day before fall football camp begins.

Moller said Walter Brady was kicked off the team for a violation of team policies. Harold Brantley was deemed academically ineligible to play during the upcoming season.

Brady led all freshmen nationally in sacks at the end of last year's regular season. He ranked eighth in the SEC in sacks and 14th in tackles-for-loss. Both of these rankings were the top marks earned by any freshman in the SEC in 2015.

Brantley did not play in 2015 due to injuries sustained from a car accident. In 2014, he earned honorable mention All-SEC acclaim from the Associated Press.

They mark the third and fourth players suspended from the team for the 2016-2017 season. Defensive lineman Terry Beckner, Jr. was suspended from the team in January but was later reinstated. Former Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk was dismissed from the program on Jan. 28 for a violation of team rules.