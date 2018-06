MU Football Top in Big 12 Academics

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team placed first in academics in the Big 12.

For the second consecutive year, the Tigers led the conference with the highest academic progress rate (APR).

A team's APR is based on the eligibility and retention of each scholarship athlete.

Missouri scroed five points better than last year's score with a 972 APR. In the SEC, Vanderbilt was the only school to post higher than the Tigers with a 978 APR score.