MU for Planned Parenthood hopes Foley responds before deadline

2 years 9 months 4 days ago Wednesday, November 25 2015 Nov 25, 2015 Wednesday, November 25, 2015 1:48:00 PM CST November 25, 2015 in News
By: Annisa Budiman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Mizzou students in support for Planned Parenthood are struggling to start a conversation with MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley on the decision for Planned Parenthood to stop providing safe abortions.

Jordan Hoyt, a member of the group, said their effort to schedule meetings with Chancellor Foley have failed since last week. She said their first scheduled meeting was canceled due to conflicts in Foley’s schedule, and as of Wednesday, no reschedule attempts were successful.

“Unfortunately, we really haven’t been able to speak with him in the way that we had hoped to at this point,” she said.

Since Foley stepped into then MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin’s position, Hoyt said the group has never gotten a direct response from him.

“He’s received quite a bit of contact from students, faculty, staff, and alumni in the form of emails, petitions, Twitter posts, etc. So he is definitely hearing from us, but we would very much like to hear from him as well and it’s concerning that he hasn’t been able to do so,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt said it is important for the group to reach Foley before Dec. 1 because that is when the contract formally ends.

“We definitely want to address the issue of the privileges that are going to be lost. Our local Planned Parenthood has already stopped performing abortions due to the 72-hour restriction in the state. As of Monday evening, that will become a permanent thing if he [Foley] doesn’t take action,” she said.

Hoyt said having the “refer and follow” privileges revoked takes away Dr. Colleen McNicholas’, the board-certified OB/GYN that began performing medication abortions in August, ability to send a patient to the emergency room if there’s a need, and follow their record. On Wednesday, spokesperson Teresa Snow released a statement from the University of Missouri Health Care and said the end of the privilege affects "two out of 800 privileged providers at MU Health Care." Hoyt said the decision is a problem because only Dr. McNicholas was authorized to provide abortions out of all the health care providers. Due to state regulations, Dr. McNicholas needs to have those privileges to perform abortion and it stops her from practicing at the local health center.

Hoyt said getting back the privileges is what Foley needs to do before Monday evening.

“We would like him to take action to reinstate privileges to grandfather in Dr. McNicholas to have privileges in the University Hospital or to extend the deadline until she is able to receive appropriate privileges. Or we’re able to employ a doctor who has appropriate privileges,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt said the decision and lack of response is concerning because it is an “unprecedented action” and is educationally disappointing.

“It’s also concerning in terms of academic freedom and our ability to learn about abortions, because Mizzou is not in the abortion business, Mizzou is in the education business, and there is a very clear distinction,” she said.

Hoyt said Foley is known for supporting women's issue in the past, so the group is hopeful this is a "winnable battle" and Foley will make a timely decision to keep the privileges.

Hoyt said although she understands the decision in Wisconsin won't be applied in Missouri, she hopes it gives someone hope to take this issue to court. Planned Parenthood of Kansas & Mid-Missouri CEO Laura McQuade confirmed the organization is looking into filing a lawsuit before Dec. 1.

Hoyt said Planned Parenthood and Mizzou for Planned Parenthood are planning to hold a vigil on campus Monday evening if no changes are made by Foley.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Sen. Kurt Schaefer, R-Columbia, to get his response on Planned Parenthood stopping abortions, but he has not responded.

More News

Grid
List

MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
44 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:15:26 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38:27 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:55:01 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
(CNN) -- Google denied President Donald Trump's claim on Wednesday that the search engine promoted President Barack Obama's State of... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 73°
8pm 72°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°