MU fraternity reports multiple positive COVID-19 tests
COLUMBIA - The MU chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity reported multiple positive tests for COVID-19 within their organization.
According to a news release from the fraternity's national headquarters, the chapter is working with local health authorities and the university to manage the outbreak and prevent further infection.
Masks have been provided to all members, and the fraternity has encouraged members to follow local and university guidelines.
"Phi Delta Theta's top priority is the health of our members and the safety of the communities in which they reside," the news release stated.
University guidelines require students to use a symptom self-checker app before entering campus.
The university released a COVID-19 dashboard to track cases among students. There are currently 159 active student cases and nine that are no longer active, according to the dashboard.
