MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans

East campus residents gather in preparation for Saturday's football game.

COLUMBIA – Mizzou's football fans are reconciling their team spirit with a global pandemic.

The Tigers met Alabama at home on Saturday. Faurot field had a reduced maximum capacity of 11,000 fans, pushing many fans elsewhere. On top of the attendance limit, tailgating has also been prohibited for this year.

A large chunk of them were found embedded in the east-campus neighborhood on Saturday. Groups were seen tailgating on the front lawn's of houses. At one point, an MU administrator drove by in a golf cart, but did not say anything to the groups who were not wearing masks or social distancing.

For MU fan Jordan Stapp, the virus is not a huge concern; but he understands MU's responsibility on the topic.

"I'm not really overly worried about it in general, but I am fine with whatever they think they need to do in order to keep everyone safe," he said.

For MU student Austin Schettler, the pandemic could not end sooner.

"I just think there's too many restrictions with it," Schettler said. "We just want to support our football team that we're paying so much money for."

Schettler went on to explain he would be enjoying the game with a group of friends huddled up in someone's home.