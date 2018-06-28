MU Gets Million Dollar Grant

"Because bacteria are very quick to produce resistance to all of the treatment, so we health professionals have to find more of the better antibiotics," said Dr. Li-Yan Yin said.

Dr. Jason Calhoun saw a need for the research after reports began to show more infections in wounded soldiers.

"We see a lot of infections from the different type of explosive devices, where the soldiers are contaminated, where the wounds are contaminated, with different types of bacteria from the soil and the animal feces that are in many of these types of devices," orthopedic surgery researcher Dr. Jason Calhoun explained.

Dr. Calhoun hopes the research will help medics better treat soldiers and even prevent infections altogether.

"We are going to look at different types of antibiotics that can be used to treat these different types of bacteria. And to see if [we can] prevent these infections by perhaps giving antibiotics sooner than they are being given. Perhaps even having the soldiers carry a packet of antibiotics," Calhoun said.

He says the research can also help find more information about infections in civilians. Dr. Calhoun says the research will continue for the next four years in the labs. But he will also visit the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Brooke Army Medical Center to collect data on how soldiers got infections and what types of bacteria they had.