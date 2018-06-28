MU gets nearly $2.3M grant to study math education

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri received a four-year grant of nearly $2.3 million to study elementary school math education.

The grant to the Columbia campus comes from the National Science Foundation.

In 2012, the Missouri State Board of Education approved a certificate that recognizes elementary school teachers who have received extra math training. The University of Missouri and four other Missouri institutions began offering the 24-credit program in 2013.

The research will assign teachers with the math certificates to different classroom settings and study the effects. Some teachers will be assigned two or more sections of mathematics, while others will remain in self-contained classrooms and teach all subjects to their students.

The researchers currently are recruiting school districts and teachers to participate.