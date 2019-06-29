MU Grad's Film Opens in Columbia

Rivas is touring the U.S. with Love-O-Rama Records and Inner Mission Productions to talk about maternal healthcare in the high Peruvian Andes. Worldwide, 500,000 women die each year from pregnancy-related causes.

"I think there is an incredible community and network of women and mothers and careworkers here in Columbia that are working toward building that bridge between traditional medicine and Western medicine," Rivas added.

The documentary follows the life of a Peruvian woman who uses both kinds of medicine to improve reproductive healthcare there.

"As the healthcare professions try to lower mortality, they're forcing women from their homes into the hospitals. And again, the women want a lower mortality rate as well, so the issue is just the blending of both tradition and medicine," explained film maker Sister Sandra.

As part of its tour, Love-O-Rama Records will present a multimedia show in the Blue Note this Thursday.