MU Grad's Film Opens in Columbia

1 decade 2 years 9 months ago Wednesday, September 06 2006 Sep 6, 2006 Wednesday, September 06, 2006 10:33:09 PM CDT September 06, 2006 in News

Rivas is touring the U.S. with Love-O-Rama Records and Inner Mission Productions to talk about maternal healthcare in the high Peruvian Andes. Worldwide, 500,000 women die each year from pregnancy-related causes.

"I think there is an incredible community and network of women and mothers and careworkers here in Columbia that are working toward building that bridge between traditional medicine and Western medicine," Rivas added.

The documentary follows the life of a Peruvian woman who uses both kinds of medicine to improve reproductive healthcare there.

"As the healthcare professions try to lower mortality, they're forcing women from their homes into the hospitals. And again, the women want a lower mortality rate as well, so the issue is just the blending of both tradition and medicine," explained film maker Sister Sandra.

As part of its tour, Love-O-Rama Records will present a multimedia show in the Blue Note this Thursday.

More News

Grid
List

Four in custody following gun report at Women's and Children's Hospital
Four in custody following gun report at Women's and Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - An MU alert has said the Women's and Children's Hospital is all clear following a report of a... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 9:11:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a Muslim woman said she was harassed with a handgun while... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 7:21:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so starting July... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
BOONE COUNTY – A vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon threatening a nearby home on North Gregory Drive. Assistant Chief... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
COLUMBIA - Student Transportation of America and Columbia Public Schools are in need of drivers. They held an event... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:47:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi grated Missouri's sole abortion clinic a "stay" on Friday, which... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Executive order establishes agricultural task force
Executive order establishes agricultural task force
FULTON - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Friday to establish the Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
JEFFERSON CITY - The Turkey Creek Levee broke after floodwaters eroded away a temporary repair, public works officials confirmed Friday.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges, including second-degree murder, against three men connected to Wednesday's homicide on Tupelo Place. Officers... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
JEFFERSON CITY - Michael L. Miller, 27, has been taken into custody on several charges following Monday's shooting in the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information on a suspect linked to guns stolen from a Columbia gun shop two... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
COLUMBIA - Amendment 1's campaign manager said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes reform like this amendment more important for states... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Turkey Creek Levee breaks in North Jefferson City
Turkey Creek Levee breaks in North Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A levee north of Jefferson City broke on Thursday afternoon. Jefferson City Police Department confirmed on... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Ashland man arrested for child sex crimes
Ashland man arrested for child sex crimes
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Boone County man for several counts of rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Missouri River in Boonville expected to fall
Missouri River in Boonville expected to fall
BOONVILLE - The Missouri River in Boonville is predicted to fall into minor flood stage beginning Friday and into the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Scammers using U.S. Marshals office phone numbers
Scammers using U.S. Marshals office phone numbers
KANSAS CITY - Some scammers are fraudulently using the U.S. Marshals' official phone numbers to trick people into sending money,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:22:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape
Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Several Missouri jail employees have been disciplined after an armed robbery suspect escaped by posing as... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion activists plan to display two large banners on bridges along Highway 54 on Friday, according... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
5am 72°
6am 72°
7am 74°
8am 77°