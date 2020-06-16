MU grad sparks change in the NFL

COLUMBIA - Bryndon Minter was 2015 graduate from the University of Missouri school of Journalism. Minter is now the social media producer for the NFL.

Minter decided enough was enough last week once the NFL was not taking a stand through the Black Lives Matter movement. He defied league protocol and reached out to New Orleans Saint's receiver, Michael Thomas, via Instagram direct messages.

This act had the potential to cost Minter his job.

"I don’t want to work for a company that is going to be silent and if they’re going to continue to be silent, I’m okay with losing my job," said Minter.

Within 20 minutes of sending the direct message, Thomas replied back. Thomas took Minter seriously with creating content that would be heard around the league.

Just like that, a plan was born. Thomas began making calls and setting up other star NFL players to help produce this content. Within 24 hours, the video was created and had generated over tens of thousands of views.

Once word got back around to the executives of the NFL, Minter was asked to join a zoom call to have a chat.

"I was fully ready to get fired over a zoom call. I was preparing for it. I knew some were very upset by it," said Minter.

Minter was in for a surprise.

"They actually just wanted to learn more about it. Regardless of the situation, this is happening. I have buy-in from players and no matter what anyone says, this video is being made," said Minter.

Through the whole process, Minter wanted to be sure to recognize all those who have made efforts for this change years in advance.

"I am just a catalyst to this whole thing. I want to bring light to all of my black colleagues who have done work, are doing work, and will continue doing work for the black community. The Black Engagement Network has been looking for this voice itself for many years now," said Minter.

This past Friday, the National Football League made a statement via video from the league commissioner, Roger Goodell, condemning racism and admitting wrongdoing.

This video was produced a day after the athletes took a stand on social media.