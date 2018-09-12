MU Grad Student Explains Physics Mystery

COLUMBIA - Kids and adults learned Wednesday night that there could be something faster than the speed of light.

MU graduate student Sean Baldridge spoke about how recent experiments show neutrinos, a subotomic particle, could be faster than the speed of light. If this proves to be true, it would correct many theories in physics.

Scientists will continue to experiment in the U.S. and Japan until they find a conclusion to the mystery.

This presentation is just one installment of MU's "Cosmic Conversations," an annual lecture series hosted by the MU Department of Physics and Astronomy and the Central Missouri Astronomical Association.

Laws Observatory, an observatory deck on the fifth floor of the Physics Building, will be open after each lecture to view the stars.

The lectures take place on the first Wednesday of each month and are free and open to the public.