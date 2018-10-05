MU graduates find jobs despite national unemployment rates

COLUMBIA - With graduation drawing near, students are trading in their research papers for pay stubs.

According to the MU website, 71 percent of all graduates achieve their post-graduation goals. These goals include either full-time employment or graduate school acceptance.

The 2011 study conducted by the University reports that 70 percent of MU bachelor degree recipients stay in Missouri, and receive competitive salaries for their work.

Despite the high success rate of MU graduates finding employment, national unemployment for young adults remains a constant issue.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate for April 2015 was 5.4 percent. Nearly half of those people unemployed are ages 16-24.

MU graduating senior Quincey Earls says MU provides its students with enough resources to achieve this high employment rate.

"Mizzou does a great job of preparing us and giving lots of resources for resume help and interview assistance and hooking us up with alumni," Earls said.

Earls has accepted a position in the Park Hill School District as an elementary level special education teacher. She credits the career services department of the MU College of Education for hosting an open interview day for Kansas City schools, where Earls first interviewed with Park Hill. Park Hill offered Earls the job following her second interview with the school and she notices a trend in job acceptance of other education majors.

"Most people I go to school with have jobs," Earls said. "Maybe it's just an education thing, but people are deciding to hire because the school year starts in August."

MU graduating senior Kelsey Boardsen also has a job lined up after graduation. Boardsen is heading to Dallas to begin her job with Southwest Airlines. Following her internship with the company during summer 2014, Boardsen interviewed for a position and plans to begin a full-time position in August.

"Especially for me in the business school, there are so many tools for us to find jobs," Boardsen said. "I feel really lucky and I know that most of my friends all have post-grad plans, which is really great."