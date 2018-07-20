MU Greek leaders start assault prevention program

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri Interfraternity Council has budgeted more than $22,000 to create a sexual violence awareness program.

The Columbia Tribune reports that the program relies on peer educators. Council leaders sent out applications to 31 member fraternities and received 18 responses. The 18 participants will meet with organizers several times before the end of the year to finalize the curriculum for the new program.

After the group goes through training during the spring semester, they will be responsible for helping to teach the next class of men who go through the program.

Interfraternity Council vice president of risk management Creighton Hayes says participants also will help with educational opportunities aimed at the larger male Greek population on campus.