MU Gymnastics Cancels Trip to Georgia

COLUMBIA - The Tigers trip to Athens, Ga. to compete against the Georgia Bulldogs Friday has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Mizzou's Gymnastics will still compete Friday, Feb. 14, but at Family Arena in St Charles, Mo. against Lindenwood University and Illinois State University.

The Tigers will participate in the Gym Quarters Invitational starting at 6:00 pm Friday. They will meet Lindenwood University for the second time this season after an exhibition contest earlier this year.