MU Gymnastics Cancels Trip to Georgia

4 years 7 months 3 days ago Wednesday, February 12 2014 Feb 12, 2014 Wednesday, February 12, 2014 5:10:00 PM CST February 12, 2014 in Sports
By: Romain Cluzel, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Tigers trip to Athens, Ga. to compete against the Georgia Bulldogs Friday has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Mizzou's Gymnastics will still compete Friday, Feb. 14, but at Family Arena in St Charles, Mo. against Lindenwood University and Illinois State University.

The Tigers will participate in the Gym Quarters Invitational starting at 6:00 pm Friday. They will meet Lindenwood University for the second time this season after an exhibition contest earlier this year.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 78°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 73°