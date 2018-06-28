MU Hauls in Diverse Donations

According to a Mizzou database, almost $38 million isn't money, but what are called "value gifts."

They include 400 acres along Route WW valued at $5.5 million, a $42,000 plane ticket for composer and musician Burt Bacharach to perform at a fundraiser, and $260,000 worth of beef for MU's Department of Athletics.

"It's a win-win exchange because the vendors are able to supply something of value to the university and they in turn get an awfully lot of wonderful free will," said Linda L'Hote, vice chancellor for development. "Plus there's probably a few good season tickets and parking passes in the package."

One of the most unusual gifts was a $1,000 case of Scotch for an event to attract even more donors because, as L'Holte noted, people expect more than just coffee and ice tea at today's social events.