MU Health Care 3-D prints COVID-19 testing swabs

COLUMBIA —MU Health Care, along with MU College of Engineering and the Department of Chemistry, has started to make COVID-19 tests using 3D printers.

"The idea came from the fact that due to COVID and increased testing across the country the collection of the specimens to test are short supply," said Brad Myers, executive director of pharmacy and lab services at MU Health Care.

Myers is leading the task force in charge of making the swabs.

It took about two and a half weeks from when they decided on the idea to when the team actually started making the swabs. The first step was to be able to find a manufacturer for the 3D printers.

"We reached out to our partners at the School of Engineering because they have utilized 3D printers in the past," said Myers.

They also reached out to the Department of Chemistry for some supplies because not all supplies to make the swabs are being sold commercially right now.

Right now, the swabs can only be used at MU Health and Capital Region Medical Center. The swabs have not yet been used at any testing sites.

The swabs that were originally bought cost about 30 cents, but the ones that are being made cost about three dollars per swab.