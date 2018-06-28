MU Health Care breaks ground on $40 million expansion

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Health Care broke ground Wednesday on a $40 million expansion of the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute.

The expansion will be four-stories and 85,462-square feet. It will add five new operating rooms, 19 more outpatient exam rooms, 22 more private inpatient rooms, clinic space and a floor devoted solely to orthopaedic research.

Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery James Stannard said the institute needs to be expanded to accommodate for growing numbers.

"Our only limitation right now is frankly space," he said. "The only way we could do more surgeries now is to go to evening shifts, and actually that's what we're contemplating doing this fall. So we need an additional facility."

The Missouri Orthopaedic Institute opened in 2010 with seven operating rooms, about 50 clinic exam rooms and 20 private inpatient rooms.

MU Health Care said the expansion should be completed by 2017.