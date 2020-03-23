MU Health Care broadens testing, furthers restrictions to visitors

By: Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced they are expanding COVID-19 testing for patients and placing further restrictions on visitors to its hospitals and clinics.

According to the news release, providers will not need to ask about travel or other risk factors before ordering a test. 

The release also explained new restrictions on who is allowed inside MU Health Care facilities. It said the changes were made to protect employees, patients and visitors.

The new guidelines below began Sunday, March 22. 

  • University Hospital, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and Missouri Psychiatric Center: entry will be limited to the first level of the patient and visitor parking garage. The emergency department entrance will stay operational for patients needing care.
  • Women's and Children's Hospital: entry for the public is through the main lobby. The emergency department entrance will stay operational for patients needing care.
  • Missouri Orthopaedic Institute: entry is through the second-floor circle-drive entrance.

No visitors allowed at any hospitals except:

  • One partner, spouse or coach in labor or delivery
  • One parent or guardian for pediatric patients
  • Or, when patients are nearing the end of life

Cough and temperature screening before entry:

  • In addition to screenings for visitors, employees will have their temperature checked upon entry.

For more information visit http://muhealth.org

