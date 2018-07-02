MU Health Care clinic temporarily closes to relocate
COLUMBIA - MU announced Friday its Health Care Urgent Care clinic is temporarily closing to relocate.
MU Urgent Health Care is moving to the South Providence Medical Park building on Southhampton Drive.
The clinic, which is currently located inside the University Physicians Medical Building on Hitt Street, is closing Friday at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen at its new location 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.
A spokesperson with MU said in a news release individuals seeking after-hours medical care can visit:
- Mizzou Quick Care Clinics located inside three Hy-Vee grocery stores on Conley Road, Nifong Boulevard and Broadway. The clinics are provide care to anyone 2 years old and older, and is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Pediatric Urgent Care located at MU's Women and Children's Hospital on Keene Street open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Emergency Care at University Hospital, open 24 hours a day
- Women's and Children's Hospital, open 24 hours a day
