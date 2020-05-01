MU Health Care completes first transfusions for COVID-19 plasma trial
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has begun clinical trials using plasma from people recovered from COVID-19. Researchers hope the transfusion will supply patients with antibodies to fight the virus and speed recovery.
MU Health Care had more than two dozen people who recovered from COVID-19 sign up to donate plasma. They still encourage anyone who has recovered from the virus to sign up for the unpaid and voluntary program.
More than 100 hospitals nationwide have enrolled in the trial.
