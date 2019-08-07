MU Health Care discloses patient information may be exposed by hacked emails

By: Austin Walker, KOMU 8 Reporter

The University of Missouri Health Care announced Friday it recently identified and addressed a security incident involving patient information. Jesslyn Chew, a spokes-person for MU Health Care, told KOMU two staff email accounts were hacked which led to the breach in information.

MU Health care completed the identification process on July 27 of identified patients with information affected by the incident. 14,400 MU patients were potentially affected. The information includes but isn't limited to: names, date of births, medical records numbers, health insurance information and even Social Security numbers.

MU Health Care launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident after learning about it May 1.

Chew says MU Health Care deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this incident may have caused.

"MU Health Care is reinforcing education with its education and how to identify and avoid suspicious emails," Chew says.

Bailey Yang, a patient at MU Health Care, said she is concerned her information is breached.

"I get my contacts filled three times a year, so it makes me nervous that my information could have gone out to the public," Yang said. "I think it's okay I guess because mistakes happen."

Chew said MU Health Care is in the process of sending out letters to people whose information was accessed. She said if you believe your information was attained, you are encouraged to call their temporary call center. The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m through 5:30 p.m. Patients can also call 1(833) 762-0222.

