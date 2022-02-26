MU Health Care sponsored a free heart health screening event at the ARC in Columbia from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Participants were able to screen their cholesterol, blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and Body Mass Index (BMI).
Cardiologist Mary Dohrmann, MD said she is particularly glad the event was able to proceed this year because she said the pandemic has kept people from seeking preventative care.
She also said the event is particularly important for mid-Missourians because the state ranks eleventh in the U.S. for heart disease related deaths. Dorhmann said she hopes this event educates participants about how to reduce controllable heart health risks.
“An event like this, I think empowers people to know that they can be in charge of their own health through what they eat and what they do,” Dohrmann said. “And, if you really look at healthful, purposeful living, it's eating right, being active, working hard, and being socially engaged.”
The event also offered participants a chance to learn more about their heart health through a variety of educational training stations. These stations focused on general heart health, heart medication, heart attacks, heart healthy fitness techniques, nutritional guidance and stroke education.
At one of these stations, Exercise Physiologist Madeline Bostick spoke about the importance of monitoring cholesterol.
“Cholesterol is very important because it can lead to plaque buildup, which can clog our arteries,” Bostick said. “And, if our arteries are too clogged, our blood pressure goes up. And, if our blood pressure goes up, that can cause all sorts of problems and can lead to heart disease.”
Participants were also given a hands-on opportunity to learn how to accurately perform CPR and put pressure on a wound.
Dohrmann said she was proud of all of the MU volunteers who gave up their Saturday morning to participate in the event.
“They represent everything that's good about MU, whether it's nurses, physical therapists, educators, people from our cardiac rehab program, and student volunteers,” Dohrmann said. “We're all glad everyone's come because it makes it more meaningful for the people who are volunteering today to see that the community supports this.”
The event concluded with a 'Heart & Sole Walk' honoring past cardiac rehab patients and cardiac rehab staff.