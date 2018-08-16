MU Health Care in talks to acquire SSM Health hospitals

COLUMBIA - St.Louis-based SSM Health confirmed Thursday it is exploring a transfer of its Jefferson City and Mexico hospitals to MU Health Care.

In a press release, the Catholic not-for-profit health system said the transfer could include, in addition to the hospitals, various outpatient, home care, hospice and medical group locations throughout mid-Missouri.

SSM Health also said it is in exclusive discussions with Mosaic Life Care, based in St. Joseph, Mo., to transfer ownership of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital - Maryville and affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice and medical group locations in the area.

According to the release, SSM Health’s board of directors started discussions about the possible transfer in 2017.

“The health care industry has shifted dramatically over the past several years," said Laura S. Kaiser, President/CEO of SSM Health in the release. "In order to provide safe, high-quality health care services that are convenient and affordable, health systems must integrate all points of service across the entire continuum of care. Given the close proximity of MU Health Care and Mosaic Life Care’s existing services, we feel this transition of ownership will best serve the people of Jefferson City, Mexico, Maryville and surrounding communities.”

“We share SSM Health’s commitment to improve the health of our communities through exceptional clinical care and service, and look forward to reaching an agreement that enables us to expand our presence in Jefferson City, Mexico, and beyond,” said Jonathan Curtright, CEO of MU Health Care.

The exploration process could take several months.