MU Health Care introduces new medical building

COLUMBIA - Several university health facilities can now all be found in one location. MU Health Care held an open house for South Providence Medical Park Tuesday afternoon.

The building is located on the corner of Providence Road and Southampton Drive at 551 E. Southampton Drive. It will house Family Medicine, General Pediatrics, Urgent Care, Lab, Radiology Services, Adult Psychiatry, Mammography and a drive-thru Pharmacy.

Dr. Thomas Selva at MU Children's Hospital said the medical services already worked together, but the new setup will create a more patient-friendly workplace.

"We've always had this wonderful collaborative relationship amongst Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Psychiatry," Selva said. "It's just really nice to have it all in the same place now."

More than 100 physicians and 200 employees will work at the medical park. The building is 85,512 square feet, and according to its website muhealth.org, it cost approximately $35 million to build.

Selva also said the new setup will create more efficiency.

"Everybody is walking past each other so everyone is aware of how busy we are and how busy families are," Selva said. "There's a lot of line of sight for physicians and nursing staffs, so it becomes much more efficient."

The medical park saw its first patients Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.